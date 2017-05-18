Pinpoint Forecast | Rainy, humid weekend ahead

Most recent 7-day forecast as of 7 a.m. Thursday, May 18 (Check for updates)

NEW ORLEANS -- Thursday will remain warm and very humid with some SE winds and could set off spotty showers and storms with the heating of the day. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid 80s.

Tonight will remain mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers possible. Lows will be in the 70s.

Friday will also be warm and humid, but we will not see any many showers or storms. Highs will continue to be in the mid 80s.

The weekend is shaping up to be a little wetter as a slow-moving cold front heads into Louisiana. We will still be east of the front on Saturday, but it will be close enough to set off scattered showers and thunderstorms starting late-morning and continuing into the overnight hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The cold front will move slowly through the New Orleans area on Sunday. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some heavy rain is possible on Sunday. Highs will only be in the lower 80s.

Mississippi River Level: The latest Mississippi River stage at the Carrollton Gage is around 14.6 feet. The river is forecast to crest at 16.5 feet on May 26th in the morning. Flood stage is 17 feet. The city of New Orleans is protected up to 20 feet.

© 2017 WWL-TV