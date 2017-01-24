NEW ORLEANS -- Domino's Pizza is offering a $25,000 reward and the company will halt deliveries in Algiers after a delivery man was shot and killed after making a delivery Monday night.



A company spokesperson said that deliveries in Algiers would not resume until the criminal investigation is complete.



The $25,000 reward is toward information that results in the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed Michael County.

County, 49, was killed Monday night while making a pizza delivery in an Algiers neighborhood.

According to the NOPD, police were called to the 5900 block of Stratford Place after receiving reports of shots fired shortly after 7:15 p.m. When officers arrived, County was found near his vehicle, and police said he had been shot multiple times.

He was transported to the hospital by EMS where he later died.

Investigators said the County was dropping off an order to a home in the area. Police said a trainee was with him, but that person was not injured in the shooting. No suspect or motive has been released at this time.



Employees at the Algiers Domino's outlet on General Meyer, said that County had worked for the business for five years and was well liked. A sign on the door said that a portion of profits this week would go to County's family.





A man who lives in the area said he knew County well and that he was a family man who built his life around his children.



"I know him well," said the neighbor. "He used to deliver pizzas to our school. If you had seen him outside his work uniform, he was always with his kids. He would drop them at the bus stop around 5 a.m. He was always with his kids."

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Homicide Division detective Daniel Hiatt 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

(© 2017 WWL)