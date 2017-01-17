Police: Man killed, dismembered roommate and dumped body in canal off I-10

Viusqui J. Perez-Espinosa

KENNER, La. -- Police announced the arrest of a man in connection with the murder and dismemberment of his roommate, whose severed arm was found in a Reserve Canal off of I-10 in late December.

A joint investigation by Kenner Police and the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's office led to the arrest of Viusqui Perez-Espinosa, 44. He was charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection with the disappearance of Ivis Alexis Portales-Lara, 27, who was seen on Nov. 11.

Portales-Lara had been last been seen on November 11, 2016 inside of the La Belle Maison apartments in the 200 block of Baylor Street in Kenner. He was reported missing after he failed to pick up his child for a scheduled weekend visit, missed church and several other appointments, according to police.



Ivis Alexis Portales-Lara

Perez-Espinosa, became a suspect after giving different versions to where Portales-Lara had gone, police said. "In addition, it was learned that Perez-Espinosa was jealous of Portales-Lara due to the fact he was romantically involved and living with a former girlfriend of Perez-Espinosa. "

When police interviewed Perez-Espinosa at an apartment in Kenner, detectives noticed a "red blood like substance on the floor." In addition, detectives said they also observed a substance believed to be blood splattered on the wall in the hallway, bathroom, and hall closet doors.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the apartment and discovered even a larger pool of blood inside the apartment indicating an apparent struggle inside the apartment and the loss of a large quantity of blood," police said.

DNA testing confirmed that the blood was Portales-Lara. Further DNA testing showed that an arm found in canal in St. John Parish on Dec. 29 was from Portales-Lara as well. Additional body parts of Portales-Lara were recovered, police said.

