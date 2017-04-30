Police: man missing for more than a month

NEW ORLEANS -- NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man missing for more than a month.

Police said 32-year-old Charles Summerville was last heard from by his sister March 27. Authorities said he hasn't been heard from since.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Charles Summerville, please notify NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070.



