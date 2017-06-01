Report: 18-year-old used LSU email account to distribute child porn

IMAGE: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE – An 18-year-old was arrested after police say he used his LSU email account to distribute child pornography online, reports say.

According to WBRZ, Thomas Shaw, 18, was booked on 40 counts of child pornography Wednesday. The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit received a tip in December of the alleged distribution.

WBRZ reports that agents obtained six videos uploaded to a Dropbox account using an LSU email account. The videos showed girls between the ages of 12-14 engaging in sexual activity. The Dropbox account also contained 1100 files of child pornography.

Investigators traced the Dropbox account to two IP addresses registered to one of Shaw’s relatives. The account was also traced to his LSU email address.

