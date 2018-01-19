Cassidy: Democrats putting DACA over children's health insurance

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: Senate Finance Committee member Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) testifies about his proposed Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill before the committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Senate is expected to resume debate Friday morning on a bill to fund the government through mid-February. If no deal can be reached, the government could shut down at midnight.

Late Thursday night, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure to provide money to keep the government running for another month. Now the measure needs approval from a Senate that is bitterly divided over protections for immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

Democrats in the Senate have served notice they will filibuster a four-week, government-wide funding bill that passed the House Thursday evening. They are seeking to shape a subsequent measure but exposing themselves to charges they are responsible for a looming shutdown.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy joined fellow Republicans arguing that Democrats were holding the entire government hostage over demands to protect "Dreamer" immigrants.

In an interview with WWL-TV Friday morning, Cassidy described the House bill as “acceptable.” He added that he was disappointed that Democrat colleagues are going to vote against it.

“Apparently the other side cares more about the DACA issues, which again does not have to be addressed for another month and a half, than the kids who next week who won’t have their healthcare coverage,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy said that compromise with moderate Democrats will be difficult as long as their priorities are illegal immigration over CHIP and keeping the government open.

Congress must act by midnight Friday or the government will begin immediately locking its doors. Though the impact would initially be spotty — since most agencies would be closed until Monday — the story would be certain to dominate weekend news coverage, and each party would be gambling the public would blame the other.

In the event of a shutdown, food inspections, federal law enforcement, airport security checks, and other vital services would continue, as would Social Security, other federal benefit programs, and military operations. But federal workers wouldn't be paid.

When asked if he believes the government will shut down at midnight, Cassidy said, “I don’t know that. That is going to be a question for Democrats.”

- Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 WWL-TV