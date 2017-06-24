METAIRIE – Putting politics aside, members of the New Orleans community came together to show they’re '"Scalise Strong."

A crowd gathered in Metairie Saturday to rally support for Scalise and his family. And while brief, it was powerful.

“I don’t care what side of the aisle you’re on, I don’t care what your political views or your personal views are if we can’t talk to each other and work together, we’re all going to lose,” one resident told Eyewitness News.

Standing side-by-side, people cheered on their representative who they say is a fighter and someone they know will overcome his injuries.

Scalise was injured in a shooting on June 14 at a baseball practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity in Alexandria Virginia. Scalise was listed in critical condition after he and four others were shot during an ambush-style attack at a baseball field where a team of Republican lawmakers practiced ahead of an annual game against Democratic counterparts.

MedStar Washington Hosptial Center said Scalise was listed in fair condition Wednesday evening.

“I know Steve is going to be much stronger because of it, not that he wanted to go through this, but he’s a strong-willed guy and evil isn’t going to beat him,” one resident said.

The rally was one of many community events that have been organized since the shooting. Sunday, the St. Rita Catholic Church in Harahan will host a blood drive in Scalise's honor. Donations will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the school on Ravan Avenue.

