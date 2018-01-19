Doomsday budget hearing pushed to Monday; TOPS among casualties

(Photo: File photo)

BATON ROUGE, LA. - Gov. John Bel Edwards' doomsday budget presentation has been pushed back to Monday, though the extra weekend isn't likely to provide enough time to reach a consensus on what to do about it.

Edwards' executive budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year, beginning July 1, will include $1 billion or more in jarring cuts reflecting the expiration of temporary taxes passed two years ago.

He had been scheduled to present it to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee Friday, but weather prompted the postponement.

Consider the following examples as a possible preview:

TOPS, the state's college scholarship program that has become Louisiana's most popular entitlement program, would be gutted, leaving parents and students scrambling.

Health care for the poor, especially at the state's safety net hospitals, would also decrease dramatically.

“It is not going to be pretty," the governor has said previously. "It will not reflect a budget that I want to see implemented. And in fact, the cuts will be devastating.”

But Edwards must present a budget that reflects the loss of the temporary revenue.

There can't be an assumption lawmakers will agree to pass new taxes to replace those expiring, even though that's what's expected to happen in a yet-to-be-determined special session.

Most of the $1 billion in temporary revenue comes from a 1-cent sales tax.

Taxes can't be considered in the regular session that begins March 12, so the governor will call a special session either in February or following the regular session in June when lawmakers will be able to peer over the "fiscal cliff."

Edwards has proposed a combination of permanent income and sales tax increases, but so far negotiations with lawmakers haven't yielded a consensus.

Any deal will have to be generated in the GOP-controlled House, where the Democratic governor has received the most resistance.

Most tax bills need a 70-vote super majority to pass the House.

House Republican Caucus Chairman Lance Harris of Alexandria said his members want to hear the governor's budget before presenting its plan for cuts, taxes or a combination of both.

"We need the details to give us a better idea of what we’re facing and the actions we need to take," Harris said Thursday in an interview with USA Today Network. "There are still a lot of questions to be answered."

Harris said members also want to have a better handle about potential increases in revenue from federal tax changes and increased oil prices that may mitigate the need to raise a full $1 billion or more.

But House Democratic Caucus Chairman Gene Reynolds said he's grown "extremely frustrated" by the Republicans' delay in presenting their plan.

"For two years, everybody has understood the problem and solutions and that we have to do something, but up until right now we haven’t," Reynolds said. "I've narrowed down what our members are willing to do, but we only have 40 votes.

"I've tried everything I know for the past nine weeks to get something together, but the Republicans keep coming up empty-handed. Give me something so we can take the next step.

"If they can't do anything, that's it. If it's spending cuts, fine. But give us something now or in June or we plunge off of the cliff."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

