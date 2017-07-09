Edwards hands-on with bills, none take effect without action

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards hasn't let a single bill become law without his signature across the six legislative sessions held since the Democratic governor took office last year.



That's a contrast from his predecessor, Republican Bobby Jindal, who let 168 pieces of legislation take effect without his signature, all in his first two years in office in 2008 and 2009.



Many bills that received the hands-off approach from Jindal allowed local governments to boost taxes or fees, raised fees at state agencies or increased per diem payments. Others tinkered with Louisiana's criminal statutes and carved out an ethics exemption in state law.



In her tenure as governor, Kathleen Blanco allowed one bill to become law without her signature. Mike Foster did it 47 times during his eight years in office.

