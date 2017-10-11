WWL-TV hosts final mayoral debate before Election Day

NEW ORLEANS – WWL-TV hosted the final mayoral debate before Election Day with the three leading mayoral candidates: Michael Bagneris, Latoya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet.

While there are a total of 18 candidates in the race, the candidates were selected to participate by virtue of their standing in a WWL-TV/New Orleans Advocate poll, conducted with a sampling of registered Orleans Parish voters. To make the debate field, a candidate had to register five percent or more in that poll.

WWL-TV partnered with The Committee for a Better New Orleans for the debate.

In the first round candidates answered questions about a plan for fighting crime, boosting NOPD manpower, S&WB infrastructure and race relations in the city.

In the second round candidates answered questions about recruiting big businesses to the city, plans to revitalize New Orleans East and Mayor Landrieu’s greatest failure and accomplishment during his time in office. The candidates were also given an opportunity to ask each other questions.

In the final round, candidates answered questions about what they admire their opponents, personal adversities they overcame and gave their closing statements.

