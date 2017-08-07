Free from budget cuts, LSU boosting faculty and staff pay

LSU's campus in Baton Rouge. (Photo: WWL-TV)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's colleges escaped budget cuts this year, so the state's flagship university will give faculty and staff pay raises averaging 3 percent.

LSU System President F. King Alexander announced the salary boosts Monday. He says the pay hikes are aimed at retaining and attracting quality employees.

The university didn't release the increases' price tag.

Faculty and some staff raises will take effect Sept. 1. Other raises will come in October and January. LSU says the last across-the-board pay hikes, also averaging 3 percent, were given to employees in the 2014-15 year.

Louisiana colleges have taken repeated cuts to their state financing over the last decade, which Alexander says made it difficult to hang onto faculty and staff.

LSU's medical school in Shreveport also will be giving faculty and staff raises.

© 2017 Associated Press