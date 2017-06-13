Edwards to appoint Col. Kevin Reeves to head of State Police

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards will appoint interim State Police Col. Kevin Reeves to the permanent position.

Edwards will officially announce the appointment during a press conference later today.

"I'm certainly honored by the trust and confidence the governor has placed in me," Reeves said in an interview with USA Today Network.

"I look forward to working with he and the Legislature and the citizens of our state to move forward in a positive direction," he said. "We want to move State Police forward with a sense of transparency."

Reeves takes over following a scandal involving questionable travel by some troopers at the taxpayers' expense that led to the retirement of longtime Col. Mike Edmonson.

The new colonel said he welcomes the scrutiny and said results of an internal investigation into the matter "will come sooner than later."

"We look forward to taking any findings and applying them to make State Police a better agency moving forward," he said.

Edwards named Reeves as the interim in March, but his appointment created an ethics dilemma because existing law prevented Reeves' son, a State Police cadet, from serving in the agency with his father as the boss.

But this spring the Legislature passed a bill, which Edwards signed into law, carving out a narrow exception to Louisiana's nepotism law that allowed Reeves' son to continue to serve.

"He's enjoying his career and looking forward to carrying it on," Reeves said of his son Kaleb.

Reeves, a Baton Rouge native who settled in Jackson Parish, began his career in 1990 at Troop A in Baton Rouge as a motorcycle officer. He transferred in 1993 to Troop F in Monroe, where he worked in the patrol divisions as a resident trooper in Jackson Parish.

He was promoted to sergeant in 1998 and worked as a shift supervisor.

Reeves was promoted to lieutenant in 2003 and was eventually named Troop F Commander in 2008 before taking over as Region III commander in 2013.

