Gov. Edwards' tax plan in tatters at legislature

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards' tax package is in tatters.

Most members of the House Ways and Means Committee, as well as the governor himself, concede Edwards' commercial activity tax designed to raise taxes on businesses won't survive hearings extending to Tuesday.

CAT targets large businesses with what is best described as a corporate sales tax on gross receipts, but efforts to make it more palatable gutted the amount of revenue it would generate, dropping it from $850 million to $416 million or less.

"We're going to kill it today or (Tuesday)," said Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, a member of Ways and Means. "I haven't talked to anybody on this committee who's for it."

Other tax bills in the Democrat governor's package are on similarly shaky ground.

State Rep. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, has already bailed on including services that would be subject to sales tax in House Bill 562. That left state Rep. Gene Reynolds, D-Minden, to reluctantly file House Bill 655 on the governor's behalf to include services Jackson jettisoned from her bill.

The governor recently told USA Today Network he doesn't believe lawmakers "have a sense of urgency" to raise new taxes because the projected $1.3 billion shortfall, or cliff, won't occur until after temporary 1-cent sales tax falls off of the books in July 2018.

"At some point the Legislature, we believe, has to come up with a plan of its own if the legislators aren't willing to support legislation that would reduce taxes on 90 percent of Louisiana taxpayers," Edwards' spokesman Richard Carbo said.

Carbo was referring to potential individual income tax reductions, but that break would depend on other legislation separate from the CAT bill, which Seabaugh noted as he questioned the bill's author Rep. Sam Jones, D-Franklin.

Seabaugh called the assertion of Jones' bill being a tax cut as "fantasy land."

But Jones and administration continued to forward a populist message they hope will resonate among the state's rank and file taxpayers.

"It's time for us to decide if we want to help 90 percent of citizens to get a tax cut — the people who go to work every day and take care of their families," said Jones, calling out corporate lobbyists in the hearing room wearing their "Armani suits."

"Something is inherently unequal and unfair," Jones said.

Acadiana lawmaker Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice, said adding taxes to businesses with Louisiana mired in recession is counterproductive.

"I think we have to look at the economy and bringing business back here to put people back to work," DeVillier said. "I don't think by taxing businesses more it puts anybody back to work."

But Rep. Robert Johnson, D-Marksville, said businesses that aren't paying any income tax should be asked to share the burden following last year's temporary sales tax penny that hit consumers.

"It's not an easy vote for anybody, and that's why you see people bailing," Johnson said.

State Rep. Marcus Hunter, D-Monroe, said he would vote in favor of Edwards' CAT bill carried by Jones, but admitted the bill has virtually no chance of clearing the committee.

"It's pomp and circumstance; two days of hearings that will end up being a waste of time," Hunter said.

Hunter accused Republicans of blocking any tax reform until or unless they are able to elect a Republican governor in 2019.

"We won't move toward true reform as long as the majority party is more concerned with getting one of their own in the governor's office than repairing our broken tax structure," Hunter said. "I'm disappointed they're willing to sacrifice the people of Louisiana for three years for partisan purposes."

