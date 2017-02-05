SEATTLE -- U.S. District Senior Judge James Robart, from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington state, issued a temporary restraining order Friday night that immediately lifted President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

So, how can a judge override an executive order from the president?

Article III of the Constitution addresses this practice directly.

Federal courts have the power to interpret the Constitution, and can declare an executive order illegal or unconstitutional.

Article III also gives the courts jurisdiction in all cases where the United States is a party, such as when a citizen or state sues the national government.

The groups suing the government over this executive order are questioning the legality of it, so it's up to the court to decide.

This executive order will most likely be appealed all the way up to the Supreme Court, which has the ultimate say.

