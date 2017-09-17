Inspector General Ed Quatrevaux announces retirement

ed-quatrevaux-fix-for-home-page.jpg (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Inspector General Ed Quatrevaux announced Monday that he will retire when his term ends later this year.

In a statement released early Monday morning, Quatrevaux’s office said that his retirement will start on October 19.

Quatrevaux was appointed to the position of New Orleans Inspector General in 2009. Since he started, he has released 140 reports to hold government entities accountable and prevent fraud and abuse.

His office also performed several audits on the New Orleans Police Department, citing lack of officer and patrolling.

Last week, Quatrevaux announced that his office will conduct a “continuous monitoring program” on work to repair New Orleans’ catch basins.

