La. budget debate grinds into final hours

BATON ROUGE -- The pressure if on for the Louisiana senate and house as the budget stalemate remains.

This morning, the gap between reaching a compromise was $200 million. The House wanted to set that money aside now in case of a mid-year need for more cuts, but the senate wanted to save nothing.

Now, the Senate has agreed to set aside $50 million dollars, but only as a request to state agencies, not as a mandate.

The House has not weighted in officially on that resolution, but opinions seem to be clear.

“That’s more of a shell game,” Rep. Cameron Henry (R-Metairie) said. “I’m actually hear to do real business, real work with real numbers. The idea of appropriating 100 percent then telling somebody they can’t spend it in a resolution, that’s a waste of everyone’s time and an insult to taxpayers.”

Regardless of whether or not negotiations roll into a special session at 6 p.m., Governor John Bel Edwards has called a press conference tonight at 6:45 p.m. to go over the legislative session.

We’ll carry that press conference live on WWLTV.com and will continue to update this story as the session reaches its end.

© 2017 WWL-TV