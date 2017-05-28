Landrieu: I don't intend to run for president

Mayor Mitch Landrieu addresses the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, the last of the Confederate-era monuments to be taken down.

NEW ORLEANS -- Mayor Mitch Landrieu spoke with NBC's Chuck Todd in a recorded interview on Meet the Press Sunday morning, discussing the Confederate monuments debate and the

Landrieu told Todd he does not currently have any plans on running for the White House.

"It’s nice that people recognize the work that the city of New Orleans has done, I don’t intend to run for president,” he said.

As for the city's Confederate monuments, he said while he realizing there are many in New Orleans, the four removed were put up for a specific message, and while they should be remembered, they should not be revered.

“This is an issue that’s been part of my life since I was born as I’ve said many, many times people that’ve gone before me that’ve talked about it, this is something that really transcends race, it transcends politics it transcends geography," he said. "It’s a very important issue for the country to confront as we’re being honest and truthful with ourselves about who we are and where are we going.”

Landrieu said he does not intend to take down any other monuments, and will leave that to future mayors and city councils to decide.

