Louisiana denies Trump's request for voter information

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana will not comply with a request from President Donald Trump’s Commission on Election Integrity to hand over data on Louisiana voters.

Secretary of State Tom Schedler announced Monday that he based the decision on “a long-standing, consistent belief” that voter information should be protected by the states.

“The President’s Commission has quickly politicized its work by asking states for an incredible amount of voter data that I have, time and time again, refused to release,” said Secretary of State Tom Schedler. “My response to the Commission is, you're not going to play politics with Louisiana’s voter data, and if you are, then you can purchase the limited public information available by law, to any candidate running for office. That’s it.”

Schedler’s office said Louisiana’s public voter list includes names, addresses, party affiliation and voter history for all Louisiana voters. The voter history indicates participation in previous cycles, not how they voted.

“I denied the Obama Justice Department’s request and I’m denying President Trump’s Commission’s request because they are both politically motivated,” Schedler said.

Several states, including neighboring Mississippi, have refused to comply with the voter information request, citing privacy concerns.

