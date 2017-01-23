President Trump signs orders on trade, hiring, abortion

President Trump holds up an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership after signing it alongside White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in the Oval Office Monday. (Photo: SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Trump signed three presidential directives Monday, withdrawing U.S. support for a Pacific trade deal, imposing a hiring freeze in civilian agencies, and restoring the so-called Mexico City policy that prohibits U.S. aid from supporting international groups that promote abortion.

"Everybody knows what I'm about to do," Trump said before withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership , a 13-nation trade deal signed by the Obama administration but not ratified by the Senate. "We’ve been talking about this for a long time. A great thing for the American worker, what we just did."

When Chief of Staff Reince Priebus handed him an order directing a hiring freeze, Trump emphasized, "Except for the military."

The White House did not immediately release the text of the directives, and it was not immediately clear whether they were executive orders or took some other form.

(© 2017 USA TODAY)