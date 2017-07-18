New Orleans groups to push for raising minimum wage, 'banning the box'

Glasses and an employment application (Photo: Geri Lavrov, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - After efforts to increase Louisiana’s minimum wage have failed in recent years, a coalition of local groups is urging candidates to address that and other economic issues.

Members of Step Up Louisiana, 30 faith based leaders, labor unions and community organizations will meet Tuesday to pledge their commitment to an economic justice three-point platform.

The platform calls for an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour, equal pay for equal work and “banning the box” on employment applications.

Louisiana is one of 25 states that “bans the box” on state employment applications asking if an applicant has been arrested or accused of a crime. Legislation was recently passed to ban the question on college applications, but the ban does not extend to the private sector.

The “ban the box” movement is an effort to help ex-convicts find jobs after they’ve been incarcerated. If the question is omitted, then that person’s history won’t prevent them from getting a future job interview.

The Step Up Louisiana rally starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the steps of City Hall. The event is open to the public.

