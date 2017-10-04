Close N.O. Mayor Candidate - Brandon Dorrington Brandon Dorrington works as a Wellness Center coordinator, is an army veteran with a master's in criminology. He explains why he is running for New Orleans mayor. WWLTV.com , WWLTV 6:07 PM. CDT October 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST New Orleans mayoral candidate Brandon Dorrington stopped by the Eyewitness Morning News to discuss his candidacy. © 2017 WWL-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie Tropical Video Update 6/17 JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana? Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria Tropical Video Forecast 6/18 How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation More Stories Tropical Depression 16 forms May 25, 2016, 2:53 p.m. Metairie native killed when training jet crashes in… Oct. 4, 2017, 5:04 p.m. Cat shot, killed outside animal rescue Oct. 4, 2017, 5:29 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs