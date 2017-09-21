Close N.O. Mayor Candidate - Manny Bruno Comedian Manny "Chevrolet" Bruno has run in every mayoral election since 2002. He explains why he decided to run again. WWLTV 8:12 AM. CDT September 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST New Orleans Mayoral Candidate Manny 'Chevrolet' Bruno was on the morning news set Thursday, Sept. 21. © 2017 WWL-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie Tropical Video Update 6/17 JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana? Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria Tropical Video Forecast 6/18 How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation More Stories Orleans East Bank boil water advisory still in… Sep 21, 2017, 6:47 a.m. Off-duty Slidell police officer dies in motorcycle wreck Sep 21, 2017, 8:18 a.m. Entire island of Puerto Rico without power after… Sep 16, 2017, 11:27 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs