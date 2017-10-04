WWL
Close
Live Video Tracking TD #16
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

N.O. Mayor Candidate - Matthew Hill

Matthew Hill is literally running for mayor, jogging hundreds of miles with a camera on his head to chronicle potholes on the city's streets, and other concerns of voters. He explains why he wants to become the next New Orleans mayor.

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 6:11 PM. CDT October 04, 2017

New Orleans mayoral candidate Matthew Hill stopped by the Eyewitness Morning News to discuss his candidacy.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories