N.O. Mayor candidate - Michael Bagneris

Former judge Michael Bagneris is a New Orleans native, a St. Aug and Tulane Law School graduate. He explains why he is running for New Orleans Mayor.

WWLTV 9:17 AM. CDT September 20, 2017

Eyewitness Morning News will be interviewing each of the candidates for New Orleans mayor over the next two and a half weeks. Tuesday, Sept. 20, the guest was Michael Bagneris.

