N.O. Mayor Candidate - Patrick Van Hoorebeek

Patrick Van Hoorebeek explains why he is running for New Orleans mayor.

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 9:02 AM. CDT October 09, 2017

New Orleans mayoral candidate Patrick Van Hoorebeek stopped by the Eyewitness Morning News to discuss his candidacy.

