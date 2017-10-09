Close N.O. Mayor Candidate - Troy Henry Troy Henry grew up in New Orleans, and graduated from St. Augustine High School, as well as Stanford and Carnegie Mellon University. He ran for New Orleans mayor in 2010 and explains why he is running again. WWLTV 8:55 AM. CDT October 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Mayoral Candidate Troy Henry stopped by the Eyewitness Morning News to talk about his candidacy. © 2017 WWL-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie Tropical Video Update 6/17 JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana? Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria Tropical Video Forecast 6/18 How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation More Stories Truck hauling potatoes engulfed in flames after… Oct. 9, 2017, 8:22 a.m. Analysis: Start-up slow for La. medical marijuana program Oct. 9, 2017, 7:23 a.m. In shooting chaos, Las Vegas airport became a safe haven Oct. 9, 2017, 7:29 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs