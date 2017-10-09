WWL
N.O. Mayor Candidate - Troy Henry

Troy Henry grew up in New Orleans, and graduated from St. Augustine High School, as well as Stanford and Carnegie Mellon University. He ran for New Orleans mayor in 2010 and explains why he is running again.

WWLTV 8:55 AM. CDT October 09, 2017

Mayoral Candidate Troy Henry stopped by the Eyewitness Morning News to talk about his candidacy. 

