North shore rep files bill to exempt Louisianians from ACA penalties

A doctor speaks with a patient (Photo: Adam Berry, Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE — Rep. Paul Hollis, R-Covington, in a bill filed almost three months prior to the 2017 general legislative session, is seeking an exemption for Louisiana residents from Affordable Care Act (ACA) noncompliance penalties.

The filing of House Bill 6 came shortly after President Donald Trump signed a similar executive order on Inauguration Day, mandating ACA-related federal departments and agencies waive any provision imposing a financial burden on states or individuals.

In his order, Trump said the aim was to “minimize unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens of the Act” pending its repeal by Congress.

One of the burdens both Trump and Hollis referred to is the individual shared responsibility payment, which requires individuals capable of purchasing health insurance to pay for each month they or their immediate family members are uninsured.

The penalty is assessed by the IRS during the individual’s annual tax filing and equals either 2.5 percent of their household income or an individual assessment of $695 per adult and $347.50 per child in the household, whichever amount is greater. Each option includes a maximum cap.

Hollis has long been opposed to the ACA, or Obamacare as it is generally called. He’s authored seven previous bills aiming to oppose or delay components of the ACA rollout in Louisiana since taking office in 2011, including six during the 2014 regular session alone.

In 2013, Hollis authored House Bill 429, which proposed a constitutional amendment calling for the prohibition of mandatory participation in a health care system. That measure was defeated in the House chamber by a 54-41 margin.

Hollis said he was heartened when Trump indicated that more autonomy be given to states regarding health care implementation, and decided it was important the 2017 Legislature, which convenes April 10, have its say.

Trump’s swift action gives the impression that it will not be long before states are granted the authority to reject Obamacare provisions, Hollis said. He anticipates that by the time the Legislature is able to consider the bill, the federal mechanics will be in place to approve state action should the state seek an exemption.

Taking a stance early on will allow Louisiana to have input in how the government begins to chip away at what Hollis views as a failed plan, he noted.

Hollis considers federal involvement in the state and the effects of Obamacare mandates a top issue plaguing Louisiana. Requiring people to purchase a product and penalizing them for failure to comply is one of the bill’s most objectionable aspects, he said.

“It’s beyond the scope of what government should be," he said. "What makes it even more unsavory is that there were all these grand promises and I just don’t know of any of them that have been fulfilled.”

Hollis said he is optimistic the bill will succeed, given the Republican dominance in the composition of the House and Senate committees, which will consider HB6, and anticipates it will be handled early in the session. He hopes that a strong showing of support in the Legislature would persuade Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards to sign the bill into law.

One of Edwards’ first actions after taking office was to authorize the state’s Medicaid expansion program under the ACA, extending health care coverage to roughly 380,000 Louisianans.

Press Secretary Shauna Sanford said Edwards will thoroughly review all bills, but that the Medicaid expansion is providing life-saving health care coverage to thousands of working people while saving the state millions of dollars.

This year alone, said Sanford, federal tax dollars supporting the state’s Medicaid expansion resulted in $184 million in savings for the state, she said, adding that protecting these benefits in the face of change is crucial.

“It’s critical that any changes to the Affordable Care Act do not harm the working people of our state whose lives are being saved because of Medicaid Expansion,” Sanford said.

(© 2017 WWL)