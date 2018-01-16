Poll: Louisiana voters pick Trump over Oprah in mock match-up

NEW ORLEANS - The University of New Orleans Survey Research Center says the majority of Louisiana voters would pick President Donald Trump over Oprah Winfrey in a hypothetical electoral match-up.

The center reports that Trump has a “considerable lead” over Winfrey with 60 percent of registered Louisiana voters favoring him. Trump also has the majority support of men and women in Louisiana, but there is a seven-point gender gap.

The poll found that 36 percent of African-American voters say they would vote for Trump. Fifty-nine percent of black voters would choose Winfrey. White voters are three times as likely to vote for Trump over Winfrey.

“Winfrey does enjoy considerable support among African-Americans, particularly with females, older voters, non-college educated and Democrats,” the findings say.

The findings were based on sentiments of 722 Louisiana voters collected through robo-calls on Jan. 11. The poll was conducted by Edward Chervenak and Anthony Licciardi. UNO says the poll yields a 3.7 percent margin of error with a 95 percent level of confidence.

