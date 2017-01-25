President Trump to announce border wall plans on Wednesday

NBC NEWS

WASHINGTON, DC – President Donald Trump is expected to roll out a series of national security initiatives on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, the president issued the following comment on Twitter:

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

The White House said the president will visit the headquarters of the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday afternoon, but gave no specifics other than that there would be a photo opportunity.

Later in the evening, NBC News confirmed the president will roll out executive orders to tighten border security, including his proposed wall along the U.S./Mexico border.

Trump aides have made clear that there's been no change in Trump's position on the border wall, and he's getting right to work on it. Unlike some of his other first-week actions — like pushing pipeline projects and reinstating the Mexico City policy on global funding of abortion groups — Trump needs congressional support to authorize a border wall.

"The president has noted that this was a serious priority of his throughout the campaign," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday. "He has already started to work with congress on the appropriations avenue of that. And so he is doing everything he can to direct agencies and congress to commence with that work as soon as possible."

The wall is just one component of a Trump immigration policy that could also include other executive orders, rolling back President Obama's deferred deportation programs and instituting what he has called "extreme vetting" of immigrants from Muslim countries.

