NEW ORLEANS, LA. - A historic recount is expected Thursday in the race for New Orleans City Council District C.

Incumbent Nadine Ramsey was unseated by challenger, and one-time councilwoman Kristin Palmer by a difference of 112 votes.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, Ramsey’s campaign has requested the recount Monday.

Orleans Parish Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell will recount only the paper ballots Thursday. Voting machines automatically tally results, so there is no need to recount those votes.

Morrell says there were only 300 paper ballots submitted for last week’s election. Most of those paper ballots were absentee ballots.

The Palmer campaign is confident that the election night result will stand, sending out an email Tuesday thanking voters for electing her.

