Rep. Cedric Richmond will attend Trump's inauguration

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond will attend Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration.

After a long silence on whether Richmond, the Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, would attend the ceremony or protest Trump's inauguration, the congressman released a statement Thursday saying he will be there.

“I have decided to attend the ceremony marking the peaceful transfer of power from one of the greatest, most underappreciated presidents in the modern era to Donald Trump,” Richmond said. “My attendance is in no way an endorsement of the President-elect or the destructive, divisive rhetoric that has defined him throughout his campaign and transition.”

Richmond is clear in his statement that he does not support President-elect Trump or his policies, but will be in attendance to advocate for the needs of the people he represents.



“I have a deep respect and understanding for the personal decisions made by each member of our caucus. As Chair, I have a responsibility to take every opportunity to educate the incoming president on the problems faced by our constituents, and the thoughtful solutions our members propose. Also, I feel obliged to say goodbye to the first black president, who was continually disrespected over the course of his time in office. He deserves our gratitude and support.”

“I will not be there to celebrate. My goal remains to move the ball forward for the underserved throughout this country. I expect the President-elect will recognize that, and gain a better understanding of his obligation to be President for all Americans.”

