Report: Recount confirms Palmer as City Council Dist. C winner

NEW ORLEANS -- After a recount was requested by incumbent candidate Nadine Ramsey's campaign, the winner of District C's City Council Seat remains the same.

According to The New Orleans Advocate's Jeff Adelson, the recount found only one additional paper ballot for Ramsey, leaving Kristin Palmer the winner by 111 votes. Palmer previously held the District C seat for one term prior to Ramsey.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, Ramsey’s campaign requested the recount Monday.

Orleans Parish Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell recounted only the paper ballots. Voting machines automatically tally results, so there is no need to recount those votes.

Morrell said there were only 300 paper ballots submitted for last week’s election. Most of those paper ballots were absentee ballots.

