Report: Scalise to return to Congress in Sept., congressman says

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to the media after a meeting at Trump Tower on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2016 Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Baton Rouge Congressman Garret Graves says he expects House Majority Whip Steve Scalise to return to work in September.

According to WWL radio report, Graves said Scalise’s recovery has been complicated due to skeletal and soft tissue injuries. Graves said he is optimistic that Scalise will return when congress reconvenes, but “he may be fighting off doctors at the hospital to come.”

“He’s coming back next month. So we’ll see how that goes,” Graves said. “Steve is a fighter. His attitude and spirits have remained high.”

