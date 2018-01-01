See President Trump's first 3 tweets of 2018

(Photo: Getty Images)

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Just hours after ringing in the new year, President Trump was back on Twitter.

His first tweet of 2018 came at 7:12 a.m.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

32 minutes later, he tweeted again… This time it was about Iran.

"Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!"

Then, at 8:37 a.m. he posted that he was ready to head back to Washington to get started on the busy year ahead.

"Will be leaving Florida for Washington (D.C.) today at 4:00 P.M. Much work to be done, but it will be a great New Year!"

President Trump spent New Year’s Eve at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Shortly before 2018 officially arrived, he tweeted the following message about his progress in office thus far.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR! We are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and much faster than anyone thought possible!"

