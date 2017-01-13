Sen. Brown responds to domestic dispute conviction

Sen. Troy Brown (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS -- Louisiana Senator Troy Brown responded to his domestic dispute saying that the people who want him suspended or expelled from office has lost "control" and "need to take a few deep breaths."

Brown released a statement Friday afternoon saying that forcing him out of office would be a diservice to his constituents and an overreaction to a "commonly dismissed" misdemeanor.

Part of his statement reads: "I understand the anger at my behavior and I know that those feelings may cause some to lose control and want to lash out at me in the Senate. I can only echo my anger management therapist: take a few deep breathes and try to come up with a more constructive reaction to help women, like voting for equal pay. Domestic misdemeanors like mine are most commonly dismissed at the victim's request."

On Jan. 11, Brown pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse battery stemming from allegations that he bit his wife during an argument over a cell phone.

In a 911 audio tape obtained by our partners, New Orleans Advocate, Brown can be heard yelling and cursing in the background while his wife explains what happened to the 911 operator. You can also hear their 12-year-old son in the background yelling, "stop it."

This incident isn't the first time the state senator has been in trouble with the law. In November 2015, he allegedly punched a woman he refers to as his side friend in the face.

Some legislators, like Rep. Helena Moreno, want Brown to resign. If he refuses there is talk about suspending or expelling him.

Brown's conviction also raises concerns about the prevalence of domestic violence, especially in Louisiana.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Louisiana has some of the highest rates of women murdered by men who they had an intimate relationship with.

"My motto in this work has been ‘two steps forward, two steps back," said Tanie Tetlow, a Tulane University law professor who works on domestic violence cases. "We pay attention to domestic violence when someone famous perpetrates it or is the victim of it, but then we go back to not paying attention to it. Policing is only part of it. We really need prosecution that’s far more aggressive and we need laws that are stricter."

Sen. Troy Browns full statement can be read below:

"I understand the anger at my behavior and I know that those feelings may cause some to lose control and want to lash out at me in the Senate. Some senators say they are considering expulsion, the most severe punishment available (the political equivalent to execution) rather than a reasonable and measured response. The legislature has only once expelled a Senator, and that was after committing a federal felony, not a state misdemeanor. I can only echo my anger management therapist: take a few deep breathes and try to come up with a more constructive reaction to help women, like voting for equal pay.

“Domestic misdemeanors like mine are most commonly dismissed at the victim's request. Months ago, my wife filed an affidavit forgiving me, recanting some of her statements to law enforcement, and asking for a dismissal. Recently, she also begged the court to allow me to come home so we can try to repair and resume our marriage. Because of the press attention, however, my case was treated differently. I'm okay with that, but people should bear that in mind.

“I am realistic, of course, and if the body decides on expulsion, I will respect their wishes, but I will utilize all legal options available to me to protect my constituents' rights to be represented. Such a severe punishment would be completely contrary to the Courts rationale in this matter. Only eight states have ever expelled a Senator and always over much more serious matters. Not one of the 121,000 citizens I represent has called for me to resign, while I am grateful that hundreds say this will pass and they are praying for me.

“I close with a sincere apology to my wife, my family, my constituents, the Governor, as well as my fellow Senators. Ours is a generous God, and I ask Him for the blessing of forgiveness.”

