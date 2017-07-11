Sign-up period for Louisiana's fall election opens Wednesday

Kerry Hinton, 43, of Lakewood, Colorado fills out her ballot at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on November 8, 2016 in Golden, Colorado. (Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The three-day sign-up period for Louisiana's fall elections is opening, with the highest-profile race a special election to fill the state treasurer's job.



An interim treasurer has been in the position since Republican John Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate.



At least four candidates have announced they intend to run for the permanent position: former state budget administrator Angele Davis, a Baton Rouge Republican; lawyer Derrick Edwards, a New Orleans Democrat; state Sen. Neil Riser, a Republican from Caldwell Parish; and former state Rep. John Schroder, a Republican from St. Tammany Parish.



Qualifying for the Oct. 14 ballot begins Wednesday morning and ends Friday evening.



Also on the ballot is a seat on Louisiana's utility regulatory board, the Public Service Commission; several judgeships and local elected positions around Louisiana.

