VP Mike Pence plans La. visit Wednesday

BATON ROUGE — Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Baton Rouge Wednesday for a "listening session" with business leaders and to make remarks, Pence's spokesman confirmed with USA Today Network Monday.

Pence's trip will follow the release of President Trump's proposed budget Tuesday.

"Topics will include health care and the president's proposed budget that will be released (Tuesday)" Marc Lotter, the vice president's press secretary, said in an email.

Other specifics, including logistics and locations, will be released Tuesday, Lotter said.

A spokesman for Gov. John Bel Edwards said there are tentative plans for the governor to meet Pence at the airport, "but we don't have any other details about the visit yet," said deputy Chief of Staff Richard Carbo.

It will be Pence's third trip to Louisiana in less than a year.

The vice president toured capital region flood damage when he and President Donald Trump visited as candidates last summer and again late last year to lead a rally in New Orleans for eventual Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.

