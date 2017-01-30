What is an executive order?

NEW ORLEANS -- An executive order is a proclamation used by the President or head of agencies to expand a policy or exert their authority under the law.

Executive orders have been used since our nation began. From Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation to Franklin D. Roosevelt's internment of Japanese-Americans and now to President Trump's flurry of executive orders, including the most recent on immigration.

Eyewitness News asked Maria Pabon, Professor of Law at Loyola University, why this particular order by President Trump is so controversial.

"Well, the executive order issued on Friday has taken seven countries and banned any person from those countries from entering the United States, Pabon explained. "(That includes) immigrants or non-immigrants, so people who are coming permanently or people who are coming to visit."

Another reason the immigration order is sparking controversy is became President Trump's executive order also bans refugees coming from Syria indefinitely, Pabon said.



"So refugees who are already coming to the United States were told they could not enter either," she said. "And those folks are fearing persecution in their country and these are folks already had approved refugee entry. It's not people who are coming here to claim asylum or the refugee status."

While executive orders can be viewed as a president exercising powers of the office, it can also provide a president an outlet to work without congressional backing. Former President Barack Obama did that on several issues, including immigration, some of which President Trump is now trying to reverse.

"Never have I seen something this broad and so potentially confusing," Pabon said.

Eyewitness News reached out to our congressmen in Washington D.C. and the White House, asking if they've received an overwhelming response from callers in Louisiana since President Trump's immigration order.

Representative Cedric Richmond's office replied, saying they did not. WWL-TV is still waiting for a reply from Representative Steve Scalise's office.

President Trump issued two other executive orders, including enhancement of public safety in the interior, which includes "sanctuary cities" and the executive order on border security.



