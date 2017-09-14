Who has the most cash with one month left in Mayor's race?

121110-city-hall.jpg (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - With just 30 days left in the race to be the next Mayor of New Orleans, campaign finance records give a snapshot of the size of the major campaign war chests.

Finance records obtained by Eyewitness News indicate that Desiree Charbonnet’s campaign is the biggest spender in the race thus far.

Charbonnet’s campaign has taken in $869,035.85 in contributions and has spent $225,919.33 since the race started in May.

Charbonnet’s war chest sits at $645,012.61 funds on hands with a month left in the race.

The candidate with the second largest amount of cash on hand is Frank Scurlock. Campaign finance records show that Scurlock has $499,400.00 funds on hand as of July 6.

Those same records show that Scurlock has personally loaned his campaign more than $570,000. The largest loan of $500,000 was borrowed on July 5, just one day of the reporting cutoff date.

Latoya Cantrell’s campaign was the second highest spending campaign between April 8 and July 6. Cantrell spent $221,890.23 and has $182,606.76 funds on hand.

Michael Bagneris’ campaign just trails Cantrell’s campaign with cash on hand. Bagneris has $180,204.15 funds on hand and has spent $89,165.40 between April 8 and July 6.

