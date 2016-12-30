Who's running for mayor in 2017?

City Hall (Photo: WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- From fixing New Orleans roads to combating violence, New Orleanians enjoying the sights and sounds at the Celebrations in the Oaks had plenty to say about what they want their future mayor to accomplish next year.

"There's too many potholes and guess you'd call them crater holes to be honest with you," New Orleans resident Bob Stevens said

"Safety is a real key, important item," New Orleans native Tom Lang said, "And that needs to continue to be improved on."

"To work on sensible gun legislation, to work on domestic violence. to work on the educational system, because I'm a teacher. And also, to try to do as much as we can on the environment," New Orleans resident Martha Palmer said.

The eight years under Mayor Mitch Landrieu will end in 2017 as he closes out his second term.

"Every mayor's race is important, but this one is very important because we've had eight years of progress," Eyewitness News Political Analyst Clancy DuBos said.

From business leaders to city officials, DuBos believes the city of New Orleans could see around ten to 12 potential candidates in the running.

"They will not all run, but among the names you hear are business leader Sidney Torres IV, State Representative Walt Leger, who is Speaker Pro-Tempore, LaToya Cantrell, District B council member.

Possibly Council member Stacy Head, possibly council member Jason Williams. Possibly council member Nadine Ramsey. State Senators JP Morrell, Troy Carter, Karen Carter-Peterson. All of those would be major candidates," DuBos said.

If they run, DuBos says they would have to focus on financial stability, improving infrastructure and appealing to a diverse New Orleans crowd.

"We can't have someone who is going to be the White candidate for mayor or the Black candidate for mayor. The one thing Mayor Mitch Landrieu really broke the mold on was, he was the first model candidate for mayor who had a mandate from the Black and the White communities," DuBos said.

Open primary is October 14, 2017. Potential candidates will have to submit their names during the summer.

