President Trump's Sons Dismiss Russia Probe as a 'Witch Hunt' and 'Hoax'

In a new exclusive interview with Good Morning America, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. dismissed the investigation into collusion between their father, President Donald Trump, and Russia. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.

WWLTV 5:15 PM. CDT June 13, 2017

