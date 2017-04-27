Previously banned, sunscreen may be allowed in Louisiana schools

Sunblock lotion (Photo: fizkes)

House lawmakers will take up a bill that would let Louisiana public school students bring sunscreen to school after the House Education Committee Wednesday moved House Bill 412 to the full House for consideration.

Under current law, sunscreen is classified as medication which requires a doctor's note.

HB412, by Rep. Bernard LeBas, D-Ville Platte, would exempt sunscreen from a current law regulating medication in schools, which defines medication as all prescription and nonprescription drugs.

The bill would allow students to use sunscreen at school or on a school bus without parental consent or a doctor’s note. The bill would also allow school employees to apply, with parental consent, the child’s sunscreen if he or she is unable to do it.

Supporters say the measure would help protect kids from skin damage from exposure to the sun.

Sarah Lomax Gray, co-founder and director of the Lauren Savoy Foundation , joined LeBas to speak on the dangers of skin cancer.

“At this time, state and local regulations are actually hindering sun safety in schools,” Gray said. “You…have the opportunity to allow kids to play without fear of sunburns.”

© 2017 WWL-TV