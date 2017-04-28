Protesters camp out by Confederate monuments

NEW ORLEANS -- Since the city removed the first Confederate Era monument on Monday, protesters have been flocking to New Orleans from all across the country to camp out by the monuments. Residents who live near the Jefferson Davis statue say they can’t wait for the city to take the statue down and for the protestors to go home. Those out supporting the monument say they’d rather die than see it taken down.



“Rain, sleet or snow, if it comes down in the pouring rain I’ll be right here,” Darryl Nelson from Alabama said.



Residents view the protesters in shock and disgust.



"It's pretty overtly racist I think,” resident Douglas Guth said. “Using standing up for Jefferson Davis and calling it a part of our history is a covert way to be racist."



Protester Nelson doesn’t believe in the history written in textbooks.

"History is written by the winners,” Nelson said. “The North wrote the history to suit them."



Guth wondered how much the protesters really knew about Jefferson Davis.

"Jefferson Davis was a scoundrel and he wasn't even loved in the confederacy, they hated him,” Guth said. “They don't even know what they're representing."



Undeterred, the group continues to take a stand.

"He can't do what he’s done,” Nelson said about New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

But the battle is over and the statues will come down. And although they lost the war, they’ll still be here.

"You might as well put a bullet in my head,” one protester shouted.

The city says they won't announce when they'll take down the remaining 3 statues due to safety concerns.

