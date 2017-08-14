Protesters deface Confederate statue in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Protesters spray-painted and broke a chunk off a statue depicting a Confederate soldier at an Atlanta park after they marched through the city to protest the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a lone policeman at Piedmont Park on Sunday night was surrounded by black-clad protesters shouting "pig" as demonstrators used chains to try and destroy the Peace Monument.

The statue depicts a winged angel standing over a Confederate soldier.

Video from local news outlets showed red spray paint covering much of the monument following the demonstration.

The Atlanta protest was among several around the nation over the weekend that were organized after a chaotic white supremacist rally in Virginia ended with deadly violence.

