Protesters hijack Landrieu's Bourbon Street press conference

NEW ORLEANS -- A press conference that was intended to provide updates on the progress of Bourbon Street construction instead turned into the scene of a protest Wednesday afternoon.

Protesters were upset about the recent raids at local strip clubs, forcing some to close or stay open, but without alcohol available.

City Press conference regarding Bourbon St. is crashed by protestors regarding issue with strip clubs. WARNING: possible foul language @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/A5H7rFR66H — Jade Cunningham (@Cunningham_JL) January 31, 2018

Eight clubs on Bourbon street were given alcohol suspension notices following the raid by the New Orleans Police Department and the ATC, and many who work at the clubs said the raids are hurting their income.

During the protests, the crowd could be heard saying, "Save our jobs!"

"These raids don’t make us feel safe,” dancer Alison Huddleston said. “Having law enforcement come into your workplace place makes you feel like a criminal.”



The ATC has scheduled hearings for the clubs Feb. 1 and Feb. 6.

