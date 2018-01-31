WWL
Protesters hijack Landrieu's Bourbon Street press conference

Several people interrupted a press conference on Wednesday afternoon regarding strip clubs' recent suspensions.

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 4:31 PM. CST January 31, 2018

NEW ORLEANS -- A press conference that was intended to provide updates on the progress of Bourbon Street construction instead turned into the scene of a protest Wednesday afternoon.

Protesters were upset about the recent raids at local strip clubs, forcing some to close or stay open, but without alcohol available.

Eight clubs on Bourbon street were given alcohol suspension notices following the raid by the New Orleans Police Department and the ATC, and many who work at the clubs said the raids are hurting their income. 

During the protests, the crowd could be heard saying, "Save our jobs!"

"These raids don’t make us feel safe,” dancer Alison Huddleston said. “Having law enforcement come into your workplace place makes you feel like a criminal.”
 
The ATC has scheduled hearings for the clubs Feb. 1 and Feb. 6.

 

