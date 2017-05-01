Questlove gives drum set to aspiring drummer on Frenchmen Street

Video Ruben Taco's Truck, Facebook

NEW ORLEANS -- A young musician by the name of Darius, received a surprise gift Monday from The Roots drummer, Questlove.

Not only did Questlove pull up beside him and play percussion with the street performer, he also gifted the young drummer a new drum kit.

Artist Common shared a video of the impromptu jam session on Facebook Monday afternoon.

"A few days ago I put a video up of a random kid performing on the streets," Common wrote. "Since then, I've got to know his story and more importantly, found out that he's a great person as well as a great student. Today I had Questlove roll up on Darius for an impromptu jam session. And afterwards, Questo gave him a drum set!"

