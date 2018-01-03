Rare snowfall on Louisiana's Gulf coast

Narin, Louisiana. Photo via Twitter user Kelsey Ann (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) - NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) - Eyewitness News viewers sent several photos and videos as freezing temperatures brought a rare snow to Louisiana's Gulf coast Wednesday morning.

Video: Snow in the Gulf of Mexico, south of Port Fourchon. Cant see the video? Click here!

Video: Snow in Leeville, La. Cant see the video? Click here!

Video: Snow in Port Fourchon, La. Cant see the video? Click here!



Do you have weather photos? Send them to us by messaging our Facebook page or emailing pressrelease@wwltv.com

