RECIPE | Chef Kevin avocado recipe

Savory Avocado Cheesecake



CRUST:

1 cup pretzels, crushed

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons butter, melted



FILLING:

20 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

½ cup sour cream

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 avocados, diced

¼ cups parsley, minced

¼ cups green onion, chopped

3 Tbsp. Big Kev’s seasoning

½ tsp. salt

1 lb. crawfish tails or 2 cups of cooked diced chicken



Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place a greased 10-in. springform pan.

In a small bowl, combine the pretzels, Parmesan cheese and butter. Press onto the bottom of prepared pan. Place pan on a baking sheet. Bake 20 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, cream and sour cream until smooth. Lightly scramble eggs and slowly add eggs to cheese mixture. On a low speed, mix in avocado, parsley, green onion, seasoning, salt. Fold in crawfish or chicken until thoroughly combined. Pour over crust. Place springform pan in a large baking pan.

Bake 1 hour or until center is just set and top will look dull. Cool cheesecake for 20 minutes. Loosen the edges by running a knife on the inside rim. Cool additional hour and refrigerate overnight.

Remove rim from pan. Serve cheesecake with crackers if you would like.



Optional sauce for cheesecake:

2 Tbsp. butter

1 cup onion, diced

½ cup celery, diced

½ cup bell pepper, diced

1 Tbsp. Big Kev’s seasoning

½ tsp. salt

2 cups heavy cream



In a skillet, sauté onion, celery and green pepper on a medium heat for 15 minutes. The vegetables should be very soft. Stir in seasoning, salt and cream. Cook on low fire for 10 minutes. Adjust seasoning to taste.



Sauce is meant to be spooned over individual pieces of cheesecake.



Avocado Salad



1 English cucumber, diced

1 can black beans, rinsed

1 1/4 cups corn

1 red pepper, diced

1 cup cherry and/or grape tomatoes

1/2 cup packed fresh cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup green onion, chopped

2 limes

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 avocado, diced

Salt and pepper to taste

2 heads of endive lettuce



Place the cucumber, black beans, corn, red pepper, cherry tomatoes, and chopped cilantro in a bowl. Squeeze the fresh juice from the lime onto the salad, and stir well.

Mix in the avocado and season with salt and pepper.

Separate individual leaves of endive and spoon salad onto each leave. If you like a slightly more bitter lettuce, you can substitute radicchio for the endive.

(© 2017 WWL)