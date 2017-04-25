RECIPE | Chef Kevin's Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

Good as a side dish in grilling season or as a main dish.

1/4 cup of vegetable oil

1 lb. ground pork and/or ground beef

1 lb. chicken gizzards, chopped

1 Tbsp. Big Kevin’s seasoning

1 ½ cup green bell pepper, finely chopped

1 cup celery, finely chopped

1 cup onion, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. Big Kevin’s seasoning

4 ½ cups of beef stock

1 lb. chicken livers, chopped

2 cups long grain rice

Green onion and parsley, chopped for garnish

Heat oil in a skillet until it is almost smoking. Add ground pork/ground beef and stir break up lumps, add gizzards, cover and cook for 10 minutes. Add the vegetables and cook over high heat for another 10 minutes. Add the Big Kevin’s seasoning and stir, scraping up the brown bits that have stuck to the bottom of the skillet. Add the broth and stir. Cover and cook for 20 minutes, then add the chopped chicken livers and cook 5 more minutes. Add the rice, cover and cook 20 minutes or until the rice is tender. Sprinkle with chopped green onion and parsley.

