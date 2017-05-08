RECIPE | Chocolate Raspberry Cream Cheese Pie

Chocolate Raspberry Cream Cheese Pie
This recipe is a Robin family favorite. And, it’s a very easy recipe. A testimony to how easy and great it is brings one of my favorite family stories to mind. My daughter-in-law, Geri not known for her culinary skills, won first place in a dessert contest with this recipe. Puts a smile on my face just to think about it. Yes. It’s that good and easy too. - Harriet
1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, room temperature
1 (14 oz.) can condensed milk (not evaporated)
1 large egg
1 tsp. vanilla
3 tbl. fresh lemon juice
1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries*
1 (6 oz.) prepared chocolate pie crust
Preheat oven to 350*.
* Using a mixer, beat cream cheese until fluffy, on a high speed.
* Gradually beat in condensed milk until smooth.
* Add egg, vanilla and lemon juice, mix well.
* Arrange raspberries over crust and slowly pour cream cheese mixture over berries.
* Bake 3035 minutes until center is set, cool.
*Save a few berries to decorate the pie after baking.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs