RECIPE | Chocolate Raspberry Cream Cheese Pie

Chocolate Raspberry Cream Cheese Pie

This recipe is a Robin family favorite. And, it’s a very easy recipe. A testimony to how easy and great it is brings one of my favorite family stories to mind. My daughter-in-law, Geri not known for her culinary skills, won first place in a dessert contest with this recipe. Puts a smile on my face just to think about it. Yes. It’s that good and easy too. - Harriet

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, room temperature

1 (14 oz.) can condensed milk (not evaporated)

1 large egg

1 tsp. vanilla

3 tbl. fresh lemon juice

1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries*

1 (6 oz.) prepared chocolate pie crust

Preheat oven to 350*.

* Using a mixer, beat cream cheese until fluffy, on a high speed.

* Gradually beat in condensed milk until smooth.

* Add egg, vanilla and lemon juice, mix well.

* Arrange raspberries over crust and slowly pour cream cheese mixture over berries.

* Bake 30­35 minutes until center is set, cool.

*Save a few berries to decorate the pie after baking.

